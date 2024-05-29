2 dead after home explosion and fire

By Evan Bolin

MIDDLETON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Officials have recovered a second body following the explosion and fire at a home near Middleton.

Middleton Fire Chief Aaron Harris said two people were found dead, and a dog was recovered alive and transported to an emergency vet clinic in the area.

Overnight, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett confirmed at least one person had died after an explosion and fire at a home on Capitol View Road near Middleton.

“We have confirmed that one individual is deceased, but that individual has not been identified. Nor have we confirmed or made contact with the residents of the home at this time,” said Sheriff Barrett.

People in the area started calling in something that sounded like an explosion and fire at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Some residents reported sounds of gunshots as well.

“At this moment, we do believe there might have been a amount a large amount of ammunition that might have been activated by the high temperatures from the flames,” said Sheriff Barrett.

In an overnight press briefing, authorities confirmed an explosion happened at the home in the 4900 block of Capitol View Road in the town of Springfield.

Authorities shut down Capitol View Road late Tuesday night as crews arrived. Sheriff Barrett said they were able to get the fire under control by about 2 a.m.

The road reopened for a few hours in the early morning of Wednesday but was closed off again by 8:30 a.m.

Investigators from all over the state were traveling to the area to assist in the investigation. The area will likely be blocked off throughout the day Wednesday.

