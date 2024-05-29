Baby mountain lion spotted roaming SoCal neighborhood

By Shayla Girardin

THOUSAND OAKS, California (KABC) — An unexpected visitor was caught on camera in a Thousand Oaks neighborhood.

“We’ve never seen a mountain lion and when I first saw it I thought it was a cat because we get a lot of neighborhood cats,” said Kelly McGee of Thousand Oaks.

McGees’s camera caught a baby mountain lion strolling casually through her front yard.

“When I zoomed in I was like I don’t think that’s a cat, and my husband looked at it and was like no it’s not a cat,” said McGee.

While she has seen a fair share of wildlife pass by her home this was a first.

“We’ve had coyotes, we’ve had a bobcat, raccoons, but even in all the years my parents have been here we’ve never seen a mountain lion,” said McGee.

After talking to neighbors they soon realized they weren’t the only ones to catch the baby mountain lion on video. A neighbor’s Ring video showed the mountain lion encountering a neighborhood cat and then chasing it off camera.

The recent sightings are now putting the neighborhood on high alert.

“You have to be reminded that you live somewhere where you share your space with wildlife,” said McGee. “Now that we have this baby mountain lion and knowing mom may be nearby we’re going to be extra cautious at night when we let the dogs out, take the trash out, things like that.”

The cat seen running away in the Ring video did make it to safety. We spoke to a neighbor who tells us the cat made it home safe and sound.

