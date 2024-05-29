Deputy arrested at work at detention center, booked into same facility, officials say

By Janice Limon

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina detention facility officer was arrested Wednesday morning as he arrived at work, and then booked back into the same facility, officials said.

Spartanburg County Detention Deputy Joey Ghant, 40, of Chesnee, faces charges of misconduct in office and taking bribes, or influence action of a public employee, according to warrants.

Lt. Kevin Bobo, of the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation into Ghant began about three weeks ago when Sheriff Chuck Wright’s newly formed Office of Professional Standards, along with the Narcotics Division, initiated an Internal Affairs investigation.

Bobo said a detention deputy was possibly bringing drugs and narcotics into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

During the investigation, Bobo said evidence showed that Ghant received money from an undercover agent “for the purposes of consideration of bringing narcotics and/or contraband into the Detention Facility and giving it to inmates currently housed there.”

Warrants show that the crimes happened between May 9 and May 28.

Ghant was arrested at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility Wednesday morning as he arrived to begin his next scheduled shift, Bobo said.

He said Ghant was terminated from his position and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

