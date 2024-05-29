Dogs destroyed after attack on Minneapolis mom, her young kids

By Web staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two dogs have been euthanized after mauling a mother and her two young children in Minneapolis last week.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) says the Pit Bulls were impounded right after the attack on Wednesday afternoon, and their owner eventually surrendered them to be “humanely euthanized and submitted for rabies testing.”

The attack happened near Hall Curve and Harry Davis Lane, located just west of Interstate 94 in the city’s Lyn Park neighborhood.

Neighbor Ron Swengel told WCCO he heard screams coming from the victims’ backyard, and a child yelling “They’re killing my mommy!” Swengel says he ran over to help.

“There was a board there I picked that up and was swinging it at the dogs trying to get them off of her,” Swengel said.

Home surveillance video shows the owner eventually arriving and ushering the dogs inside his vehicle.

The mother suffered life-threatening injuries, according to MACC officials. Her children, ages 3 and 8, are expected to survive.

Residents who spoke with WCCO after the attack say neighbors had submitted multiple complaints in the past about the dogs to MAAC.

Minneapolis police and MACC are still investigating. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.

