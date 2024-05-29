Greater Houston Disaster Alliance Unveils Relief Fund for Severe Weather and Derecho Victims with Comcast and Centerpoint’s Lead Support

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX (May 21, 2024) – In a significant move to support families affected by recent severe weather, the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance has launched the Severe Weather and Derecho Relief Fund. This initiative, a collaborative effort by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston, aims to aid those impacted by devastating storms, derecho winds, tornadoes, and flooding that struck the region between April 26 and May 17, 2024.

Following President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration on May 18, 2024, which opened the door to federal aid, the Relief Fund will provide additional support. Donations will be distributed as grants to nonprofit partners, offering emergency financial assistance, home repairs, and access to essential resources for low-to-moderate-income families across Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties.

“We are committed to addressing the urgent needs of our community impacted by these natural disasters,” said Mayor John Whitmire. “The activation of the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund is a crucial part of our recovery efforts, ensuring that affected families receive the help they need to rebuild and recover.”

Early contributions to the fund include $500,000 from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation and $500,000 from Comcast, with $250,000 as a cash donation and $250,000 in-kind. My heart goes out to all those affected by these devastating events. The strength and unity of our Harris County community are our greatest assets during such times,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo. “For those willing to volunteer, call 2-1-1. Financial contributions to the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund are invaluable, allowing us to quickly distribute relief funds to local nonprofits to help rebuild lives.”

The Greater Houston Disaster Alliance, formed by two leading regional nonprofits, focuses on year-round disaster preparedness and recovery. Stephen Maislin, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Community Foundation, emphasized, “The Alliance ensures a swift and efficient response in times of crisis, requiring collaboration from nonprofits, businesses, and philanthropic entities to help the most vulnerable.”

Amanda McMillian, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, highlighted the importance of supporting those disproportionately affected by disasters. “This fund allows us to lift up the most vulnerable, ensuring they can recover from the immediate crisis and prepare for future disasters.” The Fund targets residents of Harris, Montgomery, and Waller counties, with immediate assistance available through the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE, offering 24/7 access to information on utilities, housing assistance, crisis counseling, senior services, food pantries, and more. Assistance can also be accessed online at 211texas.org or by emailing help@unitedwayhouston.org.

The Disaster Alliance’s formation in 2023 marked a strategic partnership between the Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston, working alongside city and county leaders to address urgent community needs during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri.

For more information on the Severe Weather and Derecho Relief Fund and how to donate, visit derechofund.org. About United Way of Greater Houston

United Way of Greater Houston connects people to possibilities, uniting donors, volunteers, and community partners to remove barriers to financial stability for families and individuals. With programs focused on financial stability, early childhood and youth development, and physical and behavioral health care, United Way helps neighbors land on their feet and stay there. Supported by a foundation of basic needs assistance, United Way also offers a 24/7 HELPLINE through 211 Texas. For more information, visit unitedwayhouston.org. About Greater Houston Community Foundation

Since 1995, Greater Houston Community Foundation has driven philanthropy in the community, distributing over $2.2 billion in grants recommended by its donors. The Foundation supports high-profile initiatives and disaster relief efforts, such as the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Partnering with strategic research entities like Rice Kinder Institute, the Foundation leads collaborations to enhance Houston’s well-being. For more information, visit ghcf.org.

