Historic Wins for Houston: Vivian King and Lauren Ashley Simmons Secure Victories

By Burt Levine

May 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a night marked by triumph and progress, Vivian King and Lauren Ashley Simmons emerged victorious in their respective races, heralding a new era of leadership for the city. These wins are a testament to their unwavering dedication and the trust the community has placed in their capabilities. Vivian King’s Landmark Victory for the 486th District Court

Almost five decades after arriving in Houston as a University of Houston cheerleader, Vivian King has secured a resounding victory for the newly established 486th District Court. Garnering 55% of the vote, King’s extensive 31-year career in criminal law and her status as the only board-certified candidate proved pivotal. Her campaign resonated deeply across Harris County, capturing 23,719 votes against Gemayel “G” Haynes’ 19,766.

King, who has been a formidable presence in Houston’s legal and entrepreneurial spheres since the mid-70s, emphasized her extensive experience. “Being the only board-certified candidate running for a district (county-wide felony) court matters,” said King, highlighting her tenure as the Chief of Staff at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and her role as a single mother.

Looking ahead to the November 5 General Election, King will face Republican nominee Aaron Burdette. Her primary win with 49.29% of the vote showcased her strong momentum, which she aims to carry forward.

Lauren Ashley Simmons’ Groundbreaking Win in the 146th House District

In a closely watched race, Lauren Ashley Simmons secured the Texas House District 146 seat, unseating incumbent State Representative Shawn Thierry. Simmons, who identifies as queer, received substantial support from the Houston GLBT and AFL-CIO Union activists. Her victory, with 35.37% of the vote or 2,325 votes, represents a significant shift, driven by her commitment to progressive values.

Simmons’ campaign, centered on inclusivity and activism, resonated with a broad spectrum of voters. At her election night watch party, she declared, “We did it, y’all,” emphasizing the power of grassroots support. She aims to be a trailblazer in the Texas Legislature, advocating for marginalized communities and progressive policies.

Other Notable Election Outcomes

State Rep. Jarvis Johnson narrowly missed the nomination for Senate District 15, with Molly Cook winning 50.20% of the vote. Cook, a long-time activist, will face Republican nominee Joseph Trahan in the November 5 General Election. Charlene Johnson, Houston Community College Trustee and businesswoman, won the Democratic nomination for Texas House District 139, securing 51.94% of the vote. Velda Renita Faulkner triumphed in the race for the 14th Court of Appeals, winning 58.78% of the vote against incumbent Justice Jerry Zimmerer. Faulkner will compete against Fort Bend County District Judge Chad Bridges in November. Annette Ramirez clinched the position of Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector with 55.85% of the vote, set to face former Harris County Commissioner Republican Steve Radack.

These victories reflect a dynamic shift in Houston’s political landscape, emphasizing experience, inclusivity, and progressive values. As the city moves towards the November 5 General Election, these candidates stand poised to bring about meaningful change and represent the diverse voices of Houston’s communities.

For more info, visit harrisvotes.com

