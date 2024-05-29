Local coach completes 419-mile run to raise awareness for adolescent mental health

By Aaron Arellano

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KEZI) — After 28 days, a local coach finally completed a 419-mile run to raise awareness for adolescent mental health.

Ed Knaggs is the associate head coach for the Corvallis Knights. He announced back in April his decision to run from Wenatchee, Washington to Corvallis, Oregon to raise awareness and money for children who struggle with their mental health.

On May 28 at 9:30 a.m. he arrived at Trillium Family Services to a massive group of friends, family and supporters including children being treated at the hospital.

David Chaffey, one of the children who ran with Knaggs across the finish line, said his run made children like him feel seen and heard.

“How he was running kind of made me feel like at home kind of with the things I’ve gone through. People are here for a reason,” he said. “And it just really makes me smile seeing people like Ed run for stuff like that.”

At the end of his run, Knaggs reflected on its purpose.

“Finishing is nice. It’s going to be weird not getting up early to run. But anytime accomplishing a goal you have, feels good,” he said. “What I did I don’t think is that difficult compared to what a lot of people are dealing with with mental health.”

Knaggs was thankful for the support he got from the Wenatchee Apple Sox, the Corvallis Knights, his friends, family and his brother, Steve, for driving along with him during the journey.

“It was a wonderful trip but it was a lot of work. A lot of routine,” Steve said. “We would wake up every morning and look at each other and go “Groundhog Day!”

While the run is complete, he is still raising money for the non-profit “Only 7 Percent” and Trillium Family Services. The link to donate to his cause can be found here.

