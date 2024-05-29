Man charged with felony, accused of throwing dog against wall

By Caroline Bach

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Police arrested a Beloit man accused of throwing a dog against a wall at a home in Janesville.

Janesville police said they responded to a home on N. Parker Drive Monday night for a report of disorderly conduct. Officers found a four or five-year-old chihuahua named Tito “suffering from significant trauma.”

According to a news release, officers took Tito to an emergency veterinarian, but he died from his injuries.

Police later arrested Tyler Geffers, 35, of Beloit. They said Geffers was part of an “armed incident” in Illinois before he went to the home in Janesville. Geffers was reportedly “upset” and threw the dog against the wall, leading to its fatal injuries.

Geffers appeared in court Thursday, charged with mistreatment of an animal causing death. The court gave him a $1,000 signature bond. Court records said he is not to have contact with animals.

