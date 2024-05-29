Reward boosted to $10,000 after landmark bronze horse statue stolen from stable

By Lindsay Weber and Leticia Ordaz

WOODLAND, California (KCRA) — A reward has been increased to $10,000 after a large, heavy, valuable bronze statue of a horse was stolen from a Yolo County horse boarding stable earlier this month.

The horse statue served as a landmark for Willow Creek Horse Park, which sits along Highway 113 between Woodland and Davis. It was bought in Loveland, Colorado, and installed 15 years ago for the community to enjoy.

“They are robbing a piece of art that people for 15 years have gone up and down the freeway and a lot of people have commented how beautiful the leaping horse was on the freeway and how nice it was to look at,” owner Dan Dowling said. “Now no one will get to enjoy that again.”

The stable said the statue was around 10 to 12 feet tall and weighed around 2,500 pounds.

“They came in with a purpose. They had all the right equipment,” said Linda Saldana of the Willow Creek Horse Park. “They cut it at the base. Probably had a winch of some sort, or a flatbed truck or a trailer. And they were able to take it away.”

Dowling believes the thieves will likely try to sell it for scrap at a metal recycling facility.

While the horse is worth more than $50,000, he thinks the thieves could only get around $3,000 for scrap.

He hopes that gloves and other belongings that were left behind can help solve the case.

His message for the thieves: “Get a job!”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 530-668-5280. They can also make an anonymous call at 530-668-5248.

