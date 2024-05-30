Alligator captured outside Golden Gate High School on National Gator Day

By Sarah Mankowitz

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — An 8-foot gator was captured after hanging out at Golden Gate High School on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a contracted nuisance alligator trapper responded to a report of a nuisance alligator near a high school in Collier County.

Students and teachers got quite a show as trappers wrangled it.

“I was like, ‘What is happening?’ I thought it was, like, fake. I didn’t think it was real until I saw it moving around and stuff. He was kinda crazy, the alligator, rolling around,” said Carlos Murillo, a junior at Golden Gate High.

Even on National Gator Day, the “death roll” was no match for the professionals.

“Entire experience was kinda crazy; at least everyone was safe; no one got hurt, thank God,” Murillo said.

FWC said any alligator over four feet long can be considered a nuisance if it becomes a threat.

