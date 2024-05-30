Skip to Content
Big rig hauling 40K pounds of strawberries overturned

Published 11:16 AM

By KGO staff

    SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — An overturned big rig crash in San Jose had several connectors between northbound Highway 101 and northbound I-880 shut down Wednesday morning.

The big rig, which was loaded with 40,000 pounds of strawberries, was turned on its side.

Sand barriers were hit and are all cleaned up. A tow truck arrived and the strawberries were being unloaded from the trailer before the big rig could be flipped from its side back onto its wheels.

The crash had the northbound Highway 101 connector to northbound I-880 shut down along with the northbound I-880 connector to northbound Highway 101.

