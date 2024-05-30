Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Partner with Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones to Expand Summer Programming

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This summer, a transformative opportunity awaits the youth of Houston, thanks to a collaborative effort between Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones. This partnership will provide free memberships to two newly established summer camps at Precinct 4’s Bayland and Radack Community Centers.

In April, the Harris County Commissioners Court took a pivotal step by awarding a $160,000 contract to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. This funding is dedicated to enhancing summer programming in Precinct 4, ensuring that children can participate in enriching and educational camps at no cost.

“This support means the world to us and will make a monumental difference in the lives of our youth,” said Kevin Hattery, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “With this funding, we can ensure extraordinary summer camps at Club Bayland and Club Radack, thanks to Harris County Precinct 4.”

Comprehensive Summer Camp Programs

These summer camps will offer nine weeks of full-day programming for 200 young people, providing a safe and nurturing environment within the community. Each day will be packed with engaging activities tailored to different age and grade levels, organized into weekly schedules. The program areas include:

Literacy and Math: Encouraging academic growth and preparation for the upcoming school year.

Social-Emotional Learning: Fostering emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.

Leadership and Citizenship: Building character and community awareness.

Athletics: Promoting physical fitness and teamwork.

Dance and Art: Nurturing creativity and self-expression.

These activities are designed to last between 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the type and the age group of the participants, ensuring a well-rounded experience that promotes learning, creativity, physical fitness, and social development.

Supporting Working Families

Commissioner Lesley Briones underscored the significance of supporting students during the summer months. “It is essential that we continue serving our students during the summer,” Briones stated. “The Precinct 4 summer camps at Bayland and Radack Community Centers will provide comprehensive programming for students who otherwise might not have access to summer enrichment activities and will support working families by providing a safe, constructive environment for their children. I’m proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to create opportunities for children to thrive.”

Camp Details

Club Bayland

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St.

June 10 – August 9

Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Club Radack

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Rd.

June 3 – August 2

Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

This partnership marks a significant step towards providing accessible, high-quality summer programming for youth in the community. With a focus on holistic development and enrichment, the summer camps at Bayland and Radack Community Centers are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of young Houstonians. For more information and to register, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s website bgcgh.org

