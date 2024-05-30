Former volunteer coach at schools in Stanislaus County accused of sex acts with a minor

By Daniel Macht

Click here for updates on this story

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A former volunteer coach at two high schools in Stanislaus County has been arrested and accused of sexual acts with a minor.

David Odom, 38, of Merced, faces multiple charges in connection with an incident in 2013, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. He has since posted $125,000 bail.

A woman reported that she had a sexual relationship with Odom when she was 16 and that Odom knew she was a minor at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Odom first came to the attention of the sheriff’s office in February after a witness reported seeing Odom with a female “who looked young” sitting in a vehicle that was parked in his orchard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Waterford police Det. Ruezga found a previous report of Odom being involved in a relationship with a teen back in 2013. That investigation had been closed because of a lack of evidence.

The suspected victim, who is now an adult, confirmed their previous relationship, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Odom previously volunteered for several positions in recent years where he had contact with minors.

He worked for a year as an assistant coach at Waterford High School in 2009, and as a youth group volunteer at the Community Bible Church in Waterford in 2012.

Odom also volunteered as a track coach at Hughson High School from 2021 until 2023. He was fired after school staff saw him holding hands with former students, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses told investigators that he had inappropriate relationships with female students when he was a coach at the school.

The sheriff’s office said the two schools and the church are cooperating with their investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.