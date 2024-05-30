Man arrested after locking himself in attic of home during standoff with police

By Ryan Bonham

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with police in which the man allegedly barricaded himself in the attic of a Eugene home, according to the Eugene Police Department.

EPD officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. on May 29 to reports of an argument at a home on Jackson Street. Through their investigation, responding officers developed probable cause to arrest a suspect, identified as Zachariah Christopher Matte, who then allegedly barricaded himself in the home’s attic and reportedly told police the situation’s resolution would end with “suicide by cop,” according to police officials. Police said that multiple agencies, including EPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team, SWAT, drone team, K9 teams from EPD and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and Eugene Springfield Fire, were dispatched to the scene. Matte came out of the home after almost four hours of negotiation and was arrested without the use of force and without damage to the property, Eugene police said. EPD officials said that lodging through the EPD Foundation was secured for a victim and two dogs.

Authorities said that Matte was transported to the Lane County Jail where he faces charges of menacing as an abuse prevention act offense and interfering with making a report. Matte is still in custody as of May 30, 2024, according to jail records.

