MTA Heroes: Officers rescue dog from under Metro-North train tracks

By Heather O’Rourke

NEW YORK (WABC) — This week’s MTA Heroes rescued a dog found in distress.

MTA Police Officers Lewis, Dolce, and Olivares, helped lure a shy pit bull out from under a Metro-North train in the Bronx.

“We heard the call come out for a dog stuck underneath the train at Morris Heights,” Officer Lewis said.

“We see the conductor, and the car doors open pointing out like ‘the dogs here dogs here,'” Officer Olivares said.

“He was kind of like curled up in a little ball, very scared, so you can just tell it was upsetting for him,” Officer Dolce said. “He had no idea what was going on.”

Officers gained the pup’s trust by offering him some food.

Officer Olivares actually gave him his own lunch.

“It was a ground chicken/ground turkey mix with some pasta,” he said.

Then, Officer Dolce crawled under the train, fed the dog, and, using his best doggy voice, eventually got him out.

“I was able to get a collar on him and we were able to pull him out from there. He was a happy little boy just playing, so you could tell it was very traumatic for him which I don’t blame him for being under the train, I was not happy with it, but it was able to be – get him out and everything is alright,” he said.

Thanks to the officers, the pup has a new “leash” on life.

