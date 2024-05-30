Skip to Content
‘She thought she might die’: Greenfield grandmother recovering after tornado buried her alive

By Pepper Purpura

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Greenfield tornado victim, rescued from the rubble of her destroyed home, is awaiting surgery Wednesday to place her on the road to recovery.

Dixie Dingman, known as “Grandma Dixie,” was buried alive in debris after her house took a direct hit from an EF-4 tornado on May 21. She was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines with severe injuries, including multiple broken ribs and a broken back, among other injuries.

Dingman has been in the intensive care unit since arriving at the hospital, awaiting back surgery. Her daughters said she will need rehab and have a GoFundMe set up.

