The Blackest Broadway Ever: Celebrating the Greatest Sound Makers of All Time

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This June, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville is set to host its 4th Annual Black Music Month, presented by NISSAN. From June 1st to June 30th, the event, titled “Celebrating the Sound Makers of All Time,” will offer a vibrant lineup of camps, workshops, music acts, community activities, and more, paying homage to the rich legacy and ongoing influence of African American music.

NMAAM, renowned for capturing the essence of African American music history and its cultural significance today, promises a month full of family-friendly activities. Highlights include a music summer camp for secondary students, the Black Country Celebration, the 4th annual “Bridge to Broadway” Block Party, and a special Hip-Hop Karaoke Pride edition. The marquee event, the “Bridge to Broadway” Juneteenth Block Party, will light up Broadway between Fifth and Sixth Avenues on Sunday, June 16th, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more details, visit nmaam.org.

Dion Brown, Executive Director of NMAAM, expressed excitement for this year’s festivities, stating, “For the 4th year in a row, we are excited to celebrate Black Music Month with all genres of music and help strengthen the roots of all music. Our vision is to celebrate music 365 days a year in Nashville by 2025, doing it the NMAAM way.”

The Juneteenth celebration will feature headliners, the Grammy-nominated Hip Hop icons Nappy Roots, alongside a star-studded lineup of artists set to deliver unforgettable performances. Expect dynamic acts such as Daisha McBride, Billboard’s December 2023 Rookie of the Month, Penthouse Records artist RVSHVD, and TikTok “Country Soul” viral sensation Shae Nycole.

The month-long celebration will be anchored by event partners Bridgestone and Fifth & Broadway, enhancing the festival’s array of activities. From educational workshops to high-energy performances, NMAAM has meticulously curated events to honor the timeless impact of African American musicians.

About the National Museum of African American Music

NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. Its curated collections integrate history and interactive technology to spotlight musical icons, making it a premier global destination for music lovers. The museum’s mission is to educate, preserve, and celebrate the central role of African Americans in shaping the American soundtrack. Originating from a 2002 proposal by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, NMAAM broke ground in 2017 and opened its doors in 2021. Since then, it has become a top tourist destination in Music City, attracting guests from across the U.S.

Join NMAAM this June for an unforgettable celebration of Black music, culture, and community. Experience the sounds that have shaped America’s musical landscape and continue to inspire future generations.

For more details, visit nmaam.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.