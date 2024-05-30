Video shows man with suspended license Zoom into Michigan court hearing while driving

By Eric Henderson

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing earlier this month was ordered by a judge to turn himself in after his camera showed him actively driving under a suspended license.

The incident happened during a hearing May 15. Corey Harris, 44, was scheduled to attend the hearing for charges stemming from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor.

Video from the hearing shows the moment when Harris joined the hearing, visibly behind the wheel of a car in motion. Michigan has a law on its books prohibiting the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.

Once Harris joined on Zoom, Judge J. Cedric Simpson immediately asked Harris if he was driving.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually, so just give me one second. I’m parking right now,” Harris responded.

As Harris continued to drive on camera, Simpson could be seen mouthing, “Wow.” He then said, “So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended (case) … and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license?”

Harris remained on camera, a look of grim realization dawning on his face, while lawyers affirmed to Simpson that he had just broadcast to the entire courtroom that he was driving without a valid license.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” Simpson said. “So the defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond.”

Harris continued broadcasting in the court Zoom as he rolled his head back in disbelief and said, “Oh my god.”

Harris was released from custody two days later, and is scheduled to appear in court again June 5.

