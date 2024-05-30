Video shows NYPD traffic agent blasted with fire extinguisher

By Jesse Zanger

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS) — The NYPD is searching for four people who sprayed a traffic agent with a fire extinguisher.

The assault was caught on video that’s circulating on social media, and the video was apparently originally shot by the suspects themselves. The NYPD says that video is evidence of assault and reckless endangerment.

It happened on at 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning at 118th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan.

Video shows the attack from the suspects’ point of view. It shows four people in a sedan pull up next to the traffic agent, who police said was in uniform in the driver’s seat of a marked police vehicle. The video then shows one of the suspects calling “Yo” to the agent, and then spraying the fire extinguisher into the window of the police vehicle.

The video then shows the suspects speed off. Police say they drove away northbound on Saint Nicholas Avenue. The video shows the occupants of the vehicle laughing.

The agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being sprayed in the face.

Police have identified one of the suspects as Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, 19. They want your help finding him.

Data shows more officers are being injured

“Traffic agents, police officers, correction officers – those who wear uniforms – they are not the individuals. They are symbols of our stability. And when you have clowns like that, that think they can spray a person who is doing their job with a fire extinguisher, we’re going to to do everything that’s possible to catch them,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “It’s not only disrespectful to a civil servant, but it is an attack on the foundation of our city. It is not a joke. It is not funny.”

Adams referenced previously seeing videos of people pouring water on the heads of police officers.

“We are not allowing that to happen in this city under this administration. We will find those who are responsible and they will be held responsible for their actions,” Adams said.

Despite assurances from Adams to hold the individuals accountable, the union for the NYPD told CBS New York “criminals are emboldened to attack… because they believe they won’t be held accountable. Our… system has sent a dangerous message.”

The union pointed to high-profile incidents, including an assault on officers in Times Square back in January, and the killing of Det. Jonathan Diller, who was shot during a traffic stop. Prosecutors are moving forward with murder charges against Diller’s alleged killer.

Data analyzed by CBS New York shows more officers are reporting being injured in confrontations with suspects. There were less than 4,000 incident in 2021, and more than 5,300 last year. There does not appear to be data on unprovoked attacks.

Last month, Police Commissioner Edward Caban told CBS New York that assaults on officers increased 20%, and he blamed recidivism and hatred against the force.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.