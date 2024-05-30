Western Kentucky schools receive homeless grant

By Carrington Brignac

PADUCAH, Kentucky (WSIL) — The Paducah and McCracken County Public School Districts have received a grant for over $600,000 to better the education of homeless students.

The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act Grant brings $610,437.51 to the districts. The goal of the money is to increase enrollment, attendance and success of homeless students in public schools.

“This grant is a lifeline for students experiencing homelessness,” said Paducah Public Schools Homeless Student Coordinator Heather Anderson. “It will allow our districts to provide students with the support they need to thrive in school and life by providing transportation assistance, tutoring programs and by removing other non-academic barriers.”

The funds for the grant come from the U.S. Department of Education. The Kentucky Department of Education, though, is responsible for issuing the grant.

Schools form groups to show the dedication they have for bettering the lives and experiences of homeless students and their families.

“Unfortunately, due to the recession, homelessness is at an all-time high. The McKinney-Vento grant is a vital resource for our students experiencing homelessness,” said McCracken County Schools’ Homeless Student Coordinator Brandy Dix. “It ensures they receive consistent education and support, helping them maintain a sense of normalcy and stability. With this grant, we can provide the necessary resources and opportunities for our students to flourish and reach their full potential, despite the challenges they face”.

The grant will begin in August and continue to provide for these schools until the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

