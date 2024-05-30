Young teens rescue driver from canal in North Lauderdale

By CAROLINA BORGES, ALEX BROWNING

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Two young teens were hailed as heroes after they bravely rescued a driver whose vehicle plunged into a canal in Broward County.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Broward Sheriff’s Officer deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a traffic crash at 7135 W McNab Road.

The incident occurred when a driver lost control of his car, which ended up submerged in the canal on McNab Road.

Tony Cooper and his friend, who were nearby at a restaurant, immediately sprang into action.

“We rushed and took off our shoes and stuff,” said Cooper with his friend standing beside him. “We literally jumped on the hood and then we took off the seat belt and then we pulled them out. I started screaming at him because he was heavy while he was in the car. We screaming, he woke up, we helped him get out of the car and after that, he was on the hood and then we pulled him onto the grass.”

According to the teens, they saw the vehicle and the man go into the water, ran across the parking lot from a nearby Dollar Tree, and jumped in to assist. They removed his seatbelt and pulled him into safety.

The driver was taken to the hospital but his condition remains unknown.

Authorities have yet to determine how the car ended up in the canal.

