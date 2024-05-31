16-year-old Massachusetts girl kidnapped, killed by stepfather in apparent murder-suicide, DA says

By Christina Hager

ACTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 16-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather in an apparent murder-suicide in Acton on Thursday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.

Investigators say 49-year-old Juliano Santana abducted the girl while she was walking on Great Road near her home after school and later shot her and then himself.

Police say in 2021, Santana was charged with raping the girl and she had an active restraining order against him.

They were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Santana’s vehicle in a parking lot outside the victim’s home.

The victim had a pending criminal case against Santana, and police were able to find him based on a GPS monitoring device that he had been ordered to wear.

In September 2021, the victim had reported that Santana had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He was arrested the same day and charged with six counts of aggravated rape.

At Santana’s arraignment in Malden District Court, bail was set at $30,000 with conditions that he wear the GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victim or anyone under 18. The trial date was scheduled for July 29, 2024, according to the district attorney.

The incident remains under investigation.

“We are heartbroken to have learned that one of our high school students died last night,” Acton-Boxborough schools superintendent Peter Light said in a statement Friday.

“Our thoughts are focused on the student, their family, friends, and our staff. We have no further information to share about the incident or investigation. We have a plan in place, including counselors at the schools, to support students and staff.”

