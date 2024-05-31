Driver, dogs rescued from car after crash with tractor trailer in Cape Coral

By Zach Scott

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Police responded to the scene of a major crash at the Pine Island Road and Chiquita Boulevard S intersection in Cape Coral on Thursday at 5:40 a.m.

Firefighters say a van collided with the side of a semi-truck.

Firefighters say the driver of the van and one dog were able to get out of the vehicle. A second dog needed to be extricated by a firefighter from a small area under the passenger seat.

All east and westbound lanes were closed on Pine Island Road, but have since reopened.

There is no information on who was involved or if there were any injuries.

