Hospital surprises heart transplant patient with high school graduation ceremony

By Joy Benedict

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — It wasn’t the walk high school senior Joseph Bommarito Autman planned for, but when he heard his name, he felt a sense of victory in education and health.

“I wasn’t even expecting it,” Autman said. “They woke me up and said, ‘Put your cap and gown on.'”

Since birth, Autman has struggled with a heart condition called congestive heart failure. It is a serious condition where the heart doesn’t pump blood as well as it should, resulting in blood returning to the heart faster than it can be expelled.

“The congestive heart failure, only having half a heart, caused a lot of difficulties for Joseph,” mother Sjana Autman said. “Learning difficult, writing difficulties.”

The 18-year-old had four heart surgeries before his fourth birthday and ended up in foster care at 6 years old. Autman eventually found a loving family with parents who are very proud of him.

“When I got on the transplant list, they said it could take up to years, decades to get new hearts,” he said. “It took me like a couple months and here I am with a new heart.”

His pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Natalie Shwaish said the heart came from a generous donor.

In the room, with masks on, his family, his hospital’s heroes and friends celebrated his graduation as his teacher handed him his diploma.

“I could not have done this by myself,” Autman said. “I don’t think anyone could have done this. It’s a culmination of many people’s efforts … This has given me a second wind, not as much of a second chance, but a second wind. Now, I get to have a new drive and new passion again.”

Autman will need to stay at the hospital for a few weeks but plans to attend college.

