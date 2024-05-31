Mom says 4-year-old was forgotten outside at preschool playground

By Christina Hager

MARLBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Marlboro, Massachusetts mom says her four-year-old daughter was left outside in the playground at preschool and forgotten about during recess.

“Seven minutes for anyone feels like a long time, but being four, it probably feels like a lifetime,” Lindsey Colgate told WBZ-TV.

Colgate said she knows exactly how long it lasted, because it was captured on a security camera. She said a staff member at the Cottage Children’s Center showed her the video but would not provide a copy.

“My daughter was sitting on the playground and tried to actually drag a piece of playground furniture to the fence where they’re allowed to go in and out,” she said. “She was trying to climb the fence and get out, and she couldn’t, so she sat there waiting for the whole seven minutes with her arms crossed, pouting.”

DCF and EEC investigating

Executive Director Marley Couchon said the teachers involved have been suspended while the Department of Children and Families investigates, along with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

“The classroom has been full (sic) staffed with qualified teachers. Incidents like this are rare in the childcare world, but do happen. We are all dismayed that this happened,” Couchon said in a message sent to parents.

Colgate said she feels stuck because it’s difficult to find alternative childcare on a day’s notice.

“I’m almost like in tears dropping my daughter off,” she said. “But, do I get fired and not be able to pay my bills?”

She wants other parents to know the risks.

“We put our kids in these situations in these programs to watch our babies while we’re working, and there was no one protecting my child during this time,” Colgate said.

