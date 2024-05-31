Paralyzed San Diego State graduate surfs again

By Michael Chen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time since a swimming accident left him paralyzed more than year ago, a San Diego State graduate and longtime surfer was back on a board.

On Wednesday morning, near the Oceanside Pier, cellphone video shows a nervous Collin Bosse, 24, as he was pushed toward the water for his long-anticipated return to the ocean.

“It was scary. It’s been a long time,” said Bosse.

ABC 10News first spoke to Bosse nearly 14 months ago from his hospital bed, after a swimming accident in Mission Bay left him paralyzed from the chest down.

The SDSU grad, who surfed competitively as a youth, had misjudged the depth as he dove headfirst into the water.

From his hospital bed, he made a vow.

“I absolutely will surf again, 100%,” he said in the interview.

But first, there was the task of adapting to his new life: learning how to care for himself, physical therapy to build his upper body strength.

Months ago, he was rehabbing in a pool.

Then on Wednesday, with the help of the nonprofit, Waves4All, Bosse made his return to the ocean to surf.

The adaptive surfboard Bosse used has a strap for anyone assisting, along with foam cut-out to prevent slippage. Bosse laid down in a prone position.

On Wednesday, Bosse was placed onto the surfboard, before volunteers took him out.

“Catching that first wave, it was amazing. It was perfect. It felt like I was home again. It felt natural,” said Bosse. “After I got off the wave, I was like,’Oh my gosh, I missed this!’”

Bosse’s nerves were quickly washed away with the first taste of saltwater.

“The feeling of riding a wave is like no other. After the first five, I’m kind of getting a little cold, getting ready to go in, but I’m like, ‘One more! One more!‘“ said Bosse.

In total, Bosse caught a total of about eight waves, as he made good on that vow.

“You can overcome anything if you set your mind to it. Anything can happen,” said Bosse.

Bosse says he will definitely be out there surfing again. With more training, he says he plans to catch many more waves next time.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Collin with his continuing medical and other expenses.

