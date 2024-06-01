Scammers steal Michigan man’s $2,500 gold necklace after asking him to pray with them, police say

By Sara Powers

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Michigan man’s gold chain was stolen after he was approached by two people who asked him to pray with them, police said.

The victim said at 2:30 p.m. on May 19, he was in the parking lot of the Kroger store at 3125 John R Road when a man and woman who were in an SUV parked behind his car approached him.

They asked the victim if he would pray with them because they claimed their mother was in the hospital.

When the victim was talking to the man, the woman walked up to him and put a cold chain around his neck and placed a ring on his finger, according to police.

After the suspects left, the victim took off the ring and necklace, he realized that his gold chain and pendant, which has a value of $2,500, were gone.

He believes the woman took it off his neck and stole it when she was putting the other necklace on him.

