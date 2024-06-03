1 killed, 1 missing in Colorado River rafting accident

By Austen Erblat

GRAND COUNTY, COLORADO (KCNC) — One man is dead and another is still missing after a Saturday afternoon rafting accident on the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. southwest of Kremmling. The sheriff’s office said late Saturday night that a 56-year-old man died while a 61-year-old man was missing. A third man was able to swim to safety.

The sheriff’s office initially said the raft capsized in the Gore Canyon but said it has since learned it was closer to Yarmony Rapids and the three men were part of a private party.

Search efforts continued Sunday when the sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Brent Boulter, of Aurora, and the missing man as Thomas Russell, of Littleton.

Those efforts comprised crews from agencies across Grand County, Eagle County, Vail, several fire protection districts and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and included the use of several aerial drones.

An initial investigation from the sheriff’s office determined neither the man who died nor the one who’s still missing was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information.

Anyone who sees any signs of the missing man is asked to call 911.

