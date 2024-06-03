Necklace likely saved man’s life from bullet, police say

By Kasey Richardson

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO (KCNC) — Police in Commerce City say a man’s necklace likely saved his life from a bullet when an argument and shooting occurred in the northern part of the Denver metro area. The police department wrote about the incident last week on social media.

The silver chain measured at approximately 10 millimeters in width was hit by a .22 caliber bullet that was fired during an argument and may have fatally struck the victim’s neck if he wasn’t wearing the necklace, according to the Commerce City Police Department. Because of the item, he suffered from only a puncture wound.

Authorities shared a photo on social media showing the bullet lodged in the chain of the necklace with some dried blood in the area.

“We don’t know what kind of metal this is, but it’s likely not pure silver. We looked it up… and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff,” Commerce City PD wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges. That person’s identity wasn’t released.

