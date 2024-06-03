Thieves make off with more than $100k in stolen LEGOs from stores across SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Investigators are looking for thieves whom they suspect is responsible for a string of burglaries targeting LEGO resale stores across Southern California.

One of the owners of Bricks & Minifigs in Whittier says that seven stores have been hit since the beginning of April, resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise over at least seven different incidents.

A location in Riverside was hit first on April 3 and since then stores in Ontario, Whittier, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Anaheim and Riverside.

Suspects have often been caught on surveillance camera in as they force entry, usually done by breaking a store window, before ransacking store shelves.

Stores in Costa Mesa and Anaheim were hit early Sunday morning in the latest crimes targeting the resale chain. Fullerton police say that despite a window of the Anaheim location being broken, the man did not actually enter the store.

Bricks & Minifigs stores are independently owned by families.

LEGO thefts have been a rising issue across the nation in recent weeks due to the high costs of some sets, which can span between $400 and $1,000.

