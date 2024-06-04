An empty gas tank results in federal conviction

By Mike Bunge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KIMT) — A Worth County man caught with drugs and 17 guns has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Cory Allen More, 33 of Manly, was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa of one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Federal prosecutors say Moore’s vehicle ran out of gas in Clear Lake on October 23, 2023, and a Clear Lake police officer saw More pull over to the side of the road. The officer says he came up to More after he had just opened the hood on his vehicle and the officer says he noticed two plastic baggies filled with marijuana on the ground between the officer and More. Court documents state More also had a handgun in a holster on his belt in plain view.

That incident led to a search of More’s home on October 27, 2023, where law enforcement says it found marijuana, scales, drug paraphernalia, and an additional 16 firearms and ammunition.

No sentencing date has been set. More faces a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Clear Lake Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Manly Police Department, Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and United States Marshals Service.

