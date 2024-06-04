Illinois Supreme Court suspends attorney after multiple arrests

By WTHI staff

OLNEY, Illinois (WTHI) — The Illinois Supreme Court has suspended a local attorney from practicing law – at least for now.

It’s an interim decision while disciplinary proceedings continue.

Paul Bishop II is an attorney in Olney, Illinois. A court has questioned Bishop’s fitness to practice law over more criminal charges.

In February, he pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge. About one month later, police pulled him over for speeding. An officer reported seeing drug items in Bishop’s car during the traffic stop.

Later that same day, a different officer reported seeing Bishop driving with a pipe in his hand. The officer reported the pipe tested positive for THC. Police reported that a different drug item in the car tested positive for cocaine.

New charges from the two traffic stops violated his probation in the earlier case.

The Illinois Supreme Court found that the violation and new drug allegations make him not fit to practice under state law.

