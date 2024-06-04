More space debris? Resident suspects object that crashed into house came from above



WLOS, X, @PLANET4589, CNN, X/@planet4589

By Justin Berger

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A May 23, News 13 report showcasing a large piece of debris, possibly from space, found along a remote trail in Canton caused a stir on social media.

This debris was thought to just be a mystery in the mountains until Franklin resident Mike Wooten contacted the newsroom with images of strikingly similar object.

“We heard a thump on the roof right above me and I came outside to see what might have hit,” Wooten said. “I looked out in the yard and saw this piece laying in the yard and at first glance it looked like a dead crow had flown into my house and fell there. But I came down and I took a stick to poke it and I realized it wasn’t a crow of course.”

Wooten said that was around dusk on May 21.

For several days Wooten remained baffled until his son-in-law reached out.

“He said ‘look at this article on WLOS-TV,'” Wooten said. “He said, ‘that piece you’ve got goes with this.'”

The other piece, nearly four-feet tall and too heavy to lift, was discovered more than 40 miles away, but the similarities including what appears to be carbon fiber weaving and burnt titanium are obvious.

Wooten believes the two pieces go together.

“This almost looks like it would fit,” he said pointing at his object.

There’s been no confirmation about what the object is yet; however, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics shared this post on X:

“This definitely looks consistent with being a bit of the Crew-7 Dragon’s trunk which reentered on a path right over this location on Tuesday”

“I’m assuming there’s probably other parts of this somewhere, other places,” Wooten said.

Wooten said he plans to reach out to the the Glamping Collective in Canton and see if the two pieces match up.

“I have no use for it, but I’m just really curious to see what it is and what it’s from,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.