Ohio senior graduates with college degree before getting high school diploma

By Katie Ussin

Click here for updates on this story

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — Shaker Heights senior Dallas Burns already has a college diploma before her high school graduation Wednesday.

I spoke with her and her family Monday to learn how that could happen and discover the special motivation that’s been cheering her on.

“It goes by so fast, yeah,” said her mother, Dori Jackson

Ask any parent: Time flies.

“She was always such an adorable baby and always smiling,” Jackson said about her daughter.

Now, Burns is a beautiful young woman in her cap and gown, graduating college before high school.

Mom and dad said they’re so proud of her.

“Extremely,” Jackson said. “I’ve cried so many times.”

On June 2 in Columbus, Burns, 18, graduated with an associate’s degree in business administration from Franklin University.

Then, on Wednesday, she’ll receive her high school diploma from Shaker Heights.

“I kind of have practice for my high school graduation,” said Burns.

She used the Ohio College Credit Plus Program. You can simultaneously earn college and high school credits by taking courses from community colleges or universities. Better yet, it’s free.

“It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t super, duper hard,” said Dallas. “I don’t think anyone should be intimidated by it.”

Dallas is following in her mom’s footsteps. Jackson did it, too; a similar program with a different name.

“I just want her to be happy and I think this is kind of a step towards it,” said Jackson. “So many people are living under college debt, and it can make life harder in other ways.”

Two special people are cheering Dallas on from afar.

“How did the surgery go,” I asked her Aunt Devony over FaceTime.

“The surgery went really good,” she answered.

Jackson’s two sisters, who are like second moms to Dallas, are both currently recovering. Aunt Devony just donated a kidney to their younger sister, Dawn. Devony watched the college graduation online.

“I was sitting in the waiting room of the ER,” she said. “So, I couldn’t scream like I wanted to!”

Burns said that she couldn’t have done the college courses without the support of her aunts.

“I think that ultimately it takes a village,” said Devony. “I don’t have any children myself. So, I’m just so thankful that my sister has allowed both me and my other sister, Dawn, to have such an active role in helping her with her kids. It’s a blessing in my life.”

There are many achievements to celebrate, but they mostly tell me it’s about family.

“I’ve probably told everyone and their mom that my daughter is getting two degrees in one year, in one week,” Jackson said. “So, I definitely recommend it to other parents.”

Burns plans to continue her education and is looking forward to the future.

“I feel like now I want to do something either in real estate or architecture.”

Participation in the Ohio College Credit Plus Program was more than 80,000 students in 2023, the most recent year for reporting. The numbers have steadily increased every year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.