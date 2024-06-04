Skip to Content
Sade Robinson's family files wrongful death civil suit against Maxwell Anderson

Sade Robinson's family is filing a civil lawsuit against Maxwell Anderson
Sade Robinson's family is filing a civil lawsuit against Maxwell Anderson
    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Sade Robinson’s family is filing a civil lawsuit against the man accused of killing her.

The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman’s family has an attorney representing them in wrongful death civil suit.

CBS 58 obtained a copy of the lawsuit which shows they’re requesting a jury trial. If successful, the total amount awarded would be determined by the jury, according to the family’s attorney.

Maxwell Anderson is criminally charged with killing and dismembering Robinson after going on a first date back in April.

