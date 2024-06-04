UPDATE: Human remains found near Volkswagen plant identified

By WRCB News Staff

Tennessee (WRCB) — UPDATE: Human remains found earlier this year near the Volkswagen Chattanooga assembly facility have been identified.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner has confirmed the remains to be those of Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, a 20-year-old resident of Alpharetta, Georgia who was reported as missing in August of 2023.

Dental records were used to make the positive confirmation.

Her last known location was in unincorporated Cobb County, near Powers Ferry Road outside of Atlanta, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

“We urge anyone who may have seen or had contact with Maury-Ange around the time of her disappearance or who may have any information related to her case to come forward,” Cobb County police said in a press release.

If you have any information, please contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770- 499-3945. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway after Chattanooga police say skeletal remains were found near the Volkswagen plant on Thursday.

CPD spokesperson Sgt. Victor Miller confirms the remains were found in the 7600 block of Ferdinand Piech Way.

Details are limited at this time.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and are unable to confirm whether or not the bones are from a human.

