6 juveniles face charges for releasing 52 bulls from sales stable

NEW HOLLAND, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Six juveniles are charged after releasing 52 bulls from the New Holland Sales Stables in Lancaster County, according to police.

New Holland police said officers were called around 10:15 p.m. May 20 to the 100 block of East Franklin Street for a report of bulls running loose in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the animals on the railroad tracks behind the New Holland Apartments and in the first block of South Custer Avenue.

Employees from the New Holland Sales Stables were notified. Police said they and members of the community rounded up the bulls and returned them to a holding pen.

Police said one of the bulls damaged a vehicle on South Custer Avenue.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing multiple people, police said they determined the six juveniles were responsible for letting the bulls out.

The juveniles are charged with the following:

Risking catastrophe Criminal conspiracy to risking catastrophe Theft by unlawful taking or disposition Criminal mischief Agricultural trespass Criminal conspiracy to agricultural trespass

