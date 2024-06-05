Bear tranquilized, falls out of neighborhood tree

By Melanie Porter

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A bear was tranquilized and will be relocated to central Utah after it was discovered sitting in a tree in a neighborhood near the Utah State Capitol.

The animal was reported near 247 West Reed Avenue at 7:40 Wednesday morning and caused quite a stir, as a bear sighting is rare in an area just blocks away from downtown Salt Lake City.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Fire Department and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources all responded to try and get the animal down safely.

At around 10:30 a.m. the bear was tranquilized. As crews were working to set up a mechanism to prevent the bear from hitting the ground, it fell out of the tree.

The Utah DWR hoped to get a basket under the bear to break its fall, but the animal slipped before the basket could be secured.

After falling about 15 feet, crews secured the bear in a cage and wildlife biologists were seen evaluating the animal’s health.

Scott Root, the Central Region Outreach Manager with the Utah DWR said they were “hopeful” the animal would be okay, but would keep an eye on it after releasing it.

“It’s very unusual to get a black bear in this particular area,” Root said. “We do not typically get bear sightings in downtown Salt Lake.”

After falling out of the tree and being trapped, experts also put a tag on the bear’s ear to track it once it’s relocated.

While no evacuations were put in place, police warned residents on Reed Avenue between 300 West and Wall Street to stay inside their homes secure small pets as they worked to relocate the bear.

“As far as why this bear is here, several possible reasons,” explained Scott Root, . “It could have been kicked out of a territory by a larger male bear. But my, my hunch is that these hills around us are pretty yellow and dry and sometimes bears look for water or lush vegetation.”

The Peterman family has lived in the area for several years and says this is the first bear they’ve seen in their neighborhood.

“My dad just woke me up and said ‘There’s a bear in the tree'” said 13-year-old Finley Peterman. “It was pretty crazy…I was kind of like flabbergasted.”

“The dog just started going crazy in the backyard and my wife went out and brought him in and then about two minutes later we got a text from a message or a text from a neighbor saying that there’s a bear in the tree,” explained Josh Peterman, Finley’s dad.

Josh said he thinks the bear may have come through their yard as they have many large trees. He said he’s seen bears before in Utah’s outdoors, but never so close to home.

“I spend a fair amount of time in the outdoors and you come across him pretty regularly,” he said. “This guy is scared he just wants to get away with us.

Black bears are the only bear species in Utah and while it’s not uncommon to see them in the wild, seeing a bear in a Salt Lake City neighborhood is rare.

Root said the male bear is between two years old and over 100 pounds.

