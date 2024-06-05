Boston Celtics dancer to compete for Miss Massachusetts title after NBA Finals

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Boston Celtics dancer who is set to perform during the NBA Finals is among 25 contestants competing for the title of Miss Massachusetts later this month.

Tatyana Brown, a 2019 graduate of Florida International University who now lives in Boston, will take part in the 2024 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition in Worcester on Friday, June 21, with the finals on Saturday, June 22.

Brown, 28, who holds the title of Miss Boston 2024, will dance for the talent portion of the competition.

The field of 25 candidates will be narrowed to a Top 10 plus the People’s Choice contestants. Supporters help select the People’s Choice position by voting online. Each vote is $1 and counts as one vote.

Online voting is live now and will end at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

The next Miss Massachusetts will earn a $15,000 scholarship and will compete at the 103rd Annual Miss America competition in early 2025.

Brown will be dancing on the parquet at TD Boston Garden during the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 Thursday.

