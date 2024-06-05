Brothers shot to death described as inseparable: ‘It’s so gut-wrenching’

By Tim Pulliam

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Family members are mourning and calling for justice for two brothers who were shot and killed in Exposition Park after police said they were targeted.

Loved ones and community members gathered Tuesday night in South Los Angeles for a candlelight vigil for Sergio, 33, and Ricardo Rios, 19, two brothers who family members say were inseparable in life.

Their deaths have left their families in complete shock.

“This hurts so much. It’s so gut-wrenching. My family is hurting right now. This is really tough,” said the victim’s cousin, Ivan Robles Vela. “I wake up crying. I can only imagine what my aunt is feeling.”

Family members say the brothers were getting lunch for the family before they were shot to death Saturday afternoon near the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

According to police, Sergio and Ricardo were sitting in a vehicle on Browning Boulevard when someone walked up and shot them. Authorities do not believe the attack had gang ties, but say the brothers were targeted.

“We have an individual suspect, one lone suspect (who) had a conversation with our two victims prior to the shooting,” said LAPD Capt. Michael Lorenz.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen driving a white Toyota or Lexus.

While the shooter’s motive remains unknown, relatives say the brothers were respected and well known across L.A.

Loved ones described Ricardo as bright and charming, following in his big brother’s footsteps as an avid skateboarder and graphic artist.

Robles Vela choked back tears reflecting on Sergio, a family man who leaves behind a wife and twin toddlers.

“This is not a brown issue. This is not a Black problem. This is gun violence. Gun laws that need to change. Make changes now. This can happen to any of you,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

