Elderly woman stabbed to death in her South Pasadena home

By Matthew Rodriguez, Amy Maetzold

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — An elderly woman was found stabbed to death inside her own home in a South Pasadena neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The attack happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 820 block of Brent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso during a welfare check, said Sheriff’s homicide Lt. Michael Modica.

The woman was in her 70s and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was released on the possible suspects.

