Father of 2 taken off life support after road rage incident

By Jeff Tavss

Click here for updates on this story

LEHI, Utah (KSTU) — A father of two young children who was found unconscious in the middle of a Lehi road after a weekend road rage incident has died, his family said, after being taken off life support.

Police say Michael Brown and suspect John Jeffrey Williams engaged in an altercation Sunday afternoon after Brown was believed to have cut off and brake-checked Williams, who then followed Brown into a nearby neighborhood. During the confrontation, with his two sons watching, Brown was struck in the head and fell to the ground where he was left by Williams.

Police later found Brown unconscious and bleeding from his head in the road near 1300 West and Main Street.

Brown, who was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, suffered a “traumatic brain injury,” according to the family, and was taken off life support Monday when emergency surgery was not successful.

Williams, 43, was originally arrested on one count of aggravated assault.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Brown’s family said he and his wife were married for 19 years, and he leaves behind his two sons, a 10 year old and 8 year old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.