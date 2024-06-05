Hendersonville aquarium to stay closed as it cares for Charlotte the stingray

By Dean Hensley

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Team ECCO Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville posted on social media that it will remain closed temporarily as it continues to care for its famous California round stingray, Charlotte.

Charlotte gained worldwide fame after it was first reported by WLOS in February that she was pregnant and that there were no male rays in the tank she was in. The aquarium’s director, Brenda Ramer, told News 13 on May 31 that Charlotte wasn’t pregnant and that the stingray had a reproductive disease.

Now the aquarium staff is focused on Charlotte’s health.

According to its Facebook post on June 5, Team ECCO said medical experts were at the aquarium on June 4 and reported Charlotte was stable and continued to show no decrease in appetite or activity. Team ECCO also shared a photo of Charlotte feeding on June 4 and reported that medical experts now visit the aquarium twice a week.

The post said that after consulting with the medical experts, it was determined that the most cautious course of action was “to temporarily remain closed to ensure the safety and medical care of Charlotte” and all of the other animals at the aquarium, which first opened in 2011.

The aquarium’s normal hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 12:30- 4 p.m. Saturday.

Staff said it will continue to provide updates on social media on Charlotte. The update on June 4 was also on the home page of Team ECCO’s website.

