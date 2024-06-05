Houston Grand Opera Announces Unique Opportunity for Local Street Artists: A Chance to Shine on Stage at the Wortham Theater Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for local street artists to feature their work on the illustrious stage of the Wortham Theater Center’s Brown Theater. This initiative invites Houston area ‘street artists’ to submit their artwork for a chance to create a large-scale piece for HGO’s upcoming production of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, set to premiere on October 18, 2024. The selected artist will receive a $3,000 honorarium for their contribution. Interested artists can apply at HGO.org/StreetArt.

HGO’s innovative production of Il Trovatore will be directed by the renowned Stephen Wadsworth and feature award-winning scenic designer Charlie Corcoran. This fresh take on Verdi’s classic opera will juxtapose the old world with the new, blending traditional settings with modern street art. The chosen artist will work closely with Wadsworth and Corcoran to integrate a mural -sized piece into the vibrant, contemporary set.

“The stories shared through masterpieces like Il Trovatore are universal,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “As in Verdi’s opera, all families have ancient secrets; unresolved problems; mysteries long buried that come to the fore. With this new production, we want to emphasize that the great operas are about and for us—and that is why we want to feature a homegrown-Houston artworkon the Brown stage. Lucky for HGO, there is an amazing talent pool of street artists in our great city. I cannot wait to see which one helps bring this incredible production to life.” A Street Artists from the Houston area is encouraged to submit a sample of their original street art, which can include graffiti, murals, stencils, or wheat-pasted posters. Submissions should include a short bio and any additional materials specified in the application guidelines. The deadline for submissions is June 21, with the winner announced on July 15. The chosen artist will have two weeks to create the original piece for the production.

In addition to the $3,000 honorarium, the selected artist will be invited to attend the opening night of Il Trovatore and other special events. Two additional artists will also be selected to create smaller-scale artworks inspired by HGO’s 2024-25 season. These pieces may be displayed online or in public showings, with each artist receiving a $500 honorarium and an invitation to the opera.

HGO has enlisted the expertise of Houston gallerist Janice Bond, chief curator and art advisor for Bond Creative Advisors, as the creative consultant for this initiative. Bond will assist with the public call for entries and serve as a judge alongside Dastoor, Wadsworth, and Corcoran.

Il Trovatore, running from October 18 through November 3, 2024, will star acclaimed soprano Ailyn Pérez as Leonora, virtuoso baritenor Michael Spyres as her lover Manrico, baritone Lucas Meachem as Count di Luna, and mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis as Azucena. Maestro Patrick Summers will conduct.

Subscriptions for HGO’s 2024-25 season are available now. Single tickets, ranging from $25 to $210, will go on sale starting August 6, 2024. For more information, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

