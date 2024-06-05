Intoxicated man arrested after shots fired report, 6-hour standoff, sheriff says

By WYFF Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Cherokee County, South Carolina sheriff said a man was arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Gaffney.

According to Sheriff Steve Mueller, it started at 9:37 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a shots fired call on Monroe Street in Gaffney.

Mueller said deputies were advised the shooter was under the influence, and at the home, they saw shell casings from an assault-type rifle on the front porch.

Investigators said the suspect confronted the deputies on the porch and threatened the life of several officers.

“The deputies at the scene observed him to be grossly intoxicated,” Mueller said.

Investigators said when deputies advised the suspect he was being arrested, he retreated into the home and locked the door.

Mueller said that started a standoff between the man and authorities, and SWAT was called to the home.

The sheriff said the standoff lasted around six hours, and SWAT eventually used gas in the home, forcing the suspect to surrender.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was identified as Zsazhamar Davis, 33, and he is facing multiple charges.

The sheriff said after the arrest, Davis still “blew a .24% showing his extreme level of intoxication.”

Davis was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center where he remains in custody, Mueller said.

