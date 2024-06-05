Local cosmetology school offers reduced cost beauty services to cancer patients and survivors

By Abby Wray

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — June is national cancer survivors month and to celebrate, a local cosmetology school is offering reduced cost services and free wig styling for those going through chemo treatment and those who’ve survived cancer.

“We want you to feel good inside and out,” said Kim McIntosh, president of Crave Beauty Academy.

Since 2009, Crave Beauty Academy has been helping hundreds of people struggling with sickness.

“Today’s event is a beauty support date so we want to take care of cancer survivors and warriors that are going through a tough time, a challenging time,” said McIntosh.

The cosmetology school celebrates cancer survivor beauty and support day by giving back and offering all its services 50% off for those who are dealing with or have dealt with cancer. This includes facials, tanning, lashes, makeup services, nails, hair, dermaplaning, and more.

“As well as if they are unable to come in for an appointment today, we can schedule another time for them and they can have that discounted services as well,” said McIntosh.

The beauty school is open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to schedule appointments.

This isn’t just one day of service though. Throughout the year they offer free wig styling for those that have lost their hair due to chemotherapy and free head shaving for those that need it.

“It’s about supporting somebody that’s going through something traumatic and making them feel better,” said Rachelle Richardson, Crave admissions advisor.

Crave Beauty isn’t the only one dedicated to the cause in Wichita.

“It’s overwhelming especially for women when they start to lose their hair because, for many of us, most of us, our hair is part of our identity,” said Diana Thomi, president of Victory in the Valley.

Thomi created Victory in the Valley when her mother was diagnosed with cancer more than 40 years ago.

It’s a nonprofit that supports thousands of Kansans each year undergoing cancer treatment by providing them with completely free services.

The nonprofit provides free transportation to and from treatment, grocery and prescription assistance, free wigs, therapy dogs, support groups, loaner medical equipment, gift bags, victory bears, and more.

Her advice if you want to support cancer survivors?

“Practical things, such as bringing in a meal or mowing the lawn, doing things that will relieve them from responsibility,” said Thomi.

There’s always some way to support those around you- even if it’s just a simple action.

For more information about Victory in the Valley, visit: victoryinthevalley.org

