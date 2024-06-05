Skip to Content
Man charged in Sade Robinson case appears in court

<i>WDJT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Maxwell Anderson
    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The suspect charged with killing and dismembering Sade Robinson appeared in court Wednesday, June 5. Maxwell Anderson’s attorney requested his client be given a laptop in the Milwaukee County Jail to review the terabyte of evidence in his case. He also sought to have the search warrant of Anderson’s home unsealed, but only for the state and defense.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Sanders granted the request to unseal the search warrant but denied Anderson’s request for a laptop.

“Other inmates could, certainly would, learn about this and that could create some downstream complications,” said Judge Sanders.

Anderson remains in custody on a $5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

