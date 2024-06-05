Michigan man found with weapons, tape, rope in attempted break-in at former coworker’s home, police say

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man was arrested after police found him outside his former coworker’s home in Royal Oak over the weekend with a gun, knife, crowbar, and other concerning items, officials said.

Levi Trahern Smith, 34, of Dearborn Heights, is accused of attempting to break into the home on Smith Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. on June 1.

The woman called 911 after she was woken up by Smith attempting to break into the side door of her house.

She activated a panic alarm, and a Royal Oak officer confronted Smith as he tried to walk away. Smith was wearing latex gloves and carrying a backpack, according to police.

When they searched his backpack, they allegedly found a loaded gun, a large knife, handcuffs, rope, masks, a hammer, a crowbar, duct tape and latex gloves.

An investigation revealed that Smith was a former coworker of the woman, and he had expressed romantic interest in the past.

Smith was arraigned on the charges of first-degree attempted home invasion and felony firearm. He could face up to five years in prison if he is convicted of the attempted home invasion charge.

He was given a $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 14.

“The quick thinking of the victim to contact police once she realized this dangerous situation was unfolding prevented a much worse outcome,” said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore. “As a result, the officers immediately located the suspect and took him into custody.”

