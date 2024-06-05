Water rises across the ArkLaTex as more severe storms push through

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — As expected, more severe storms pushed through the region Monday flooding streets and knocking out power to already storm-weary residents.

High water was reported on numerous streets around Shreveport-Bossier City.

The Texarkana, Texas Police Department warned residents on social media of the dangerous weather, saying on Facebook “It’s bad out there right now. Flooded roads almost everywhere and there are a bunch of downed trees around town – and more rain is expected.”

Heavy flooding was reported in Marshall, Texas. Residents were urged to stay indoors and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Officials say all low-lying areas are at risk of flooding. City crews also say they ran out of traffic cones and barricades. They say driving around existing ones is extremely dangerous. Not only are you risking severe damage to your vehicle, but you are also putting your life at risk.

At 7 a.m., more than 33,000 power outages were reported by SWEPCO.

The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team had the region under a Yellow Weather Alert.

The National Weather Service Shreveport had western portions of the ArkLaTex under marginal risk for storms, but the heavy rainfall was widespread. A number of watches and warning were in effect.

