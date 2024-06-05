‘World’s Most Famous Beach’ ramp in Daytona Beach will close for 10 months for upgrades

By Pamela Comme

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — This pizza shop on International Speedway Boulevard sits right on the “World’s Most Famous Beach” ramp in Daytona Beach.

“You get people they work all year to save up money to come down here for three or four days,” said Sam Tadros, Sam’s Coal Fired Pizza owner. “So they come to this beach and take a picture right underneath that sign.”

Tadros opened his restaurant about two months ago. He chose this spot because he knew it got a lot of tourists, and it would be good for business. But starting next week, the county will be closing down the iconic ramp for about 10 months.

“It’s going to kill the business,” he added. “One year. They’re going to close all traffic. It’s going to be a lot of construction. So all that dust and everything…. they’re not going to want to eat here,”

Volusia County’s Niles Cyzycki said they’ll be making several improvements.

“It’ll be a total replacement of the hardscape improvements of utilities,” said Cyzycki. “We’re going to relocate the restroom That’s down by the ocean, up here to keep it out of the way of storm impacts, etc.”

They’ll also add more parking spaces and bike racks, and will upgrade sidewalks and lighting.

